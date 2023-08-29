Oppo’s Second Clamshell Foldable Phone Has Three Rear Cameras

Oppo has introduced yet another foldable phone with a clamshell design, the Find N3 Flip, in China. This is the company’s second with the flip mechanism and comes with three Hasselblad-branded cameras (a first for a clamshell foldable phone), a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and more highlights. Here are the details.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specs and Features

The Oppo Find N3 Flip follows the design language of the Find N2 Flip but includes three camera housings in the big rear camera hump instead of two. There’s a 50MP main snapper, a 32MP Pixel Pro portrait lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, backed by Hasselblad for the brand’s color optimizations and various exclusive filters.

There’s a 32MP selfie shooter too. The phone comes with camera features like external display previews while taking photos, long exposure, time-lapse, night mode, portrait mode, XPAN, and much more.

The Find N3 Flip has a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, 1600 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and more. This is AMOLED in nature. The secondary 3.26-inch screen is also AMOLED and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s the ability to use apps like X (formerly Twitter), Spotify, and WhatsApp via it. Plus, you can use it as a digital key of your compatible car, control music, and do so much more. There are customized wallpapers for the outer display too.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Find N3 Flip also has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W Super Flash fast charging tech and runs ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an IPX4 rating, and more. It comes in Moonlight Muse, Mist Rose, and Mirror Night color variants.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at CNY 6,799 (~ Rs 77,100) for the 12GB+256GB model and CNY 7,599 (~ Rs 86,200) for the 12GB+512GB variants. It will be available in China in September.

Its global launch is expected soon and India has already teased this with the tagline, “coming soon.” We will have to wait for an official word. So, stay tuned to this space for more updates on this.