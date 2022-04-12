Oppo Announces ColorOS 12 Release Timeline for More Devices in India

After unveiling its Android 12-based ColorOS 12 update with new features for its devices last year, Oppo has been rolling it out to more of its smartphones each month. The company has already rolled out the beta and stable builds of the update to devices like the Reno 4 series, Reno 7 Pro 5G, F19 Pro, F17 Pro, and more in India. Now, it has announced the ColorOS 12 release timeline for more smartphones in the country. Check out the details below.

Oppo to Release ColorOS 12 for These Devices Soon

Oppo has recently announced that it will roll out the stable and beta builds of the new ColorOS 12 to more of its devices in the coming days. While some devices will be eligible to receive the beta build of the update in the coming weeks, some will be eligible for the stable build. You can check out the list of devices that will be eligible for the stable build of the ColorOS 12 update right below.

Ongoing – Oppo Find X2, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+, F19 Pro, F17 Pro, and Oppo A74

From April 25 – Oppo A53s 5G

From May- Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

As a reminder, ColorOS 12 introduces various design changes aligning with Android 12, smart sidebar 2.0, various new privacy features, Omoji, and loads more.

Oppo has also provided a list of devices that will receive the ColorOS 12 based on the Android 12 beta version. You can check out the list of devices that will receive the ColorOS 12 beta below.

Oppo F19 and F19s – Ongoing (from April 8)

Oppo F17 – From April 14

Oppo A53 – From April 19

Oppo Reno 3 Pro – From April 26

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo A76 – From May

It is said that the ColorOS 12 beta build will be available for limited users and will be released on a batch-by-batch basis. Another thing worth mentioning here is that the company has not yet announced the release timeline of the Android 12-based update for its devices in the global market. Hence, we suggest you stay tuned for further updates.