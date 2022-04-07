OnePlus TV Y1S Pro with 43-inch 4K Panel, 24W Speakers Launched in India

Though originally rumored to launch alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the company has added yet another smart TV to its portfolio in India. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has launched in India today as an updated version of the original Y1S. Let’s look at the specs and features of this new OnePlsu TV.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro: Specifications

While the original OnePlus Tv Y1S supported a Full-HD+ resolution, the Pro variant comes with a 43-inch 4K bezel-less panel. The display supports HDR10 decoding and other features such as MEMC, dynamic contrast, and more. The smart TV includes the “Gamma Engine” to enable all of these amazing visual features.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro also comes equipped with 24W speakers and Dolby Audio support, the same as its non-Pro predecessor. It runs Android TV 11 out of the box, along with a host of useful add-on features. You can use the OnePlus Connect app to search for content and control the TV. The company even allows you to control the smart TV using the OnePlus Watch, which turns off the TV automatically when you fall asleep.

Moreover, you will find a smart storage manager and built-in Chromecast support on the TV Y1S Pro. You also get access to the Google Play Store and all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. The smart TV also has Oxygen Play support to deliver content recommendations.

Coming to the I/O ports and connectivity options, you get 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, an Ethernet port, 2x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x AV input, 1x optical, and 2x USB ports onboard.

Price and Availability

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has been priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will exclusively be available to buy from Amazon India. You can use an SBI credit card to get up to a Rs 2,500 instant discount and buy the smart TV at Rs 27,499.