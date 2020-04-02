OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has started sharing teasers on Weibo regarding the 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel used in OnePlus’ upcoming 8 Pro that is all set to launch on the 14th of April. This time around, the company has revealed more about its custom MEMC (Motion Estimation/ Motion Compensation) chip that pushes regular 30fps videos to 120.

First up, he has shared a video teasing the capabilities of the chip where you can see an otherwise regular 24fps video being upscaled to 120fps footage with buttery smooth playback. Take a look at it below.

As it turns out, OnePlus’ new MEMC chip appears to be capable of upscaling content on both locally available media content and content you stream online through various streaming platforms.

In another post, Lau has shared the list of apps compatible with its new MEMC chip. It includes streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube and offline video players such as MX Player, VLC, and OnePlus Gallery. There are a few games and a bunch of other Chinese apps on the list as well, including Youku and Bilibli to name a few.

Going by these, the MEMC chip on the OnePlus 8 Pro sounds promising and will bridge the gap between traditional and more sophisticated media content, assuming it works as intended.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to flaunt a 6.78-inch 120Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. Under the hood, it will pack a Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup. It is rumored to support 50W Warp charging, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging.

Featured Image Courtesy: WinFuture.de