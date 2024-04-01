OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launched in India: Specs, Price, and More

After much anticipation, OnePlus has finally launched its next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India, and straightaway there’s a lot to like about the device. The Nord series is known for its great value-for-money devices, which don’t sacrifice on specifications. The Nord CE 4 follows the same philosophy, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Build and Display

OnePlus Nord CE 4’s back features a pill-shaped island that hosts three cameras with border rings. The volume and power buttons are located on the right edge.

The Nord CE 4 features a 10-bit 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ panel. OnePlus claims a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio with HDR10+ certification. It’s a flat display with a slight bottom chin and the phone looks pretty standard from the front. The phone also has an IP54 rating.

Performance and Battery

The Nord CE 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and it comes in two variants 8/128GB and 8/256GB. The device comes with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 should perform well but may fall short of its bigger cousin, the 7+ Gen 3 found in the Nord 4. Here’s our detailed comparison of 7 Gen 3, 7+ Gen 3, and 7+ Gen 2.

Day-to-day performance should be no issue for the CE 4 but it’s also not going to be the ultimate gaming phone. The Nord CE 4 has a dual-cell 5,500 mAh battery capable of charging at 100 watts. Sadly, there’s still no wireless charging support on the Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Cameras

The phone features a dual-camera setup with the primary shooter being a 50MP Sony LYT-600 1/1.92″ sensor with OIS and the secondary being the 8 MP IMX355. The selfie camera is a 16MP unit.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is 5G compatible and supports all the major bands. Besides, it supports Bluetooth 5.4 spec and is dual SIM. The USB Type-C port is USB 2.0 spec so don’t expect faster transfer speeds and display output. The phone also lacks Wi-Fi 6 and only supports 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks.

The company has promised two major Android updates and one more year of security patches, which is great for a mid-range device. The phone comes with the latest Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Price and Availability

The Nord CE 4 comes in two storage variants – 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. As mentioned earlier, it’s UFS 3.1 storage and not 4.0. It’s available in two colors — Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

The 8GB+128GB base variant is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999 in Ifnia. This makes the phone a bit cheaper than its predecessor, the Nord CE 3.

The sale begins April 4, 2024, and those ordering the Nord CE 4 will also get Nord Buds 2r for free with the handset. However, if you order the device from April 5 onwards, you will get a Rs 1,500 instant bank discount on the device.