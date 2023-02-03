OnePlus Pad Specs Leak Ahead of February 7 Launch

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will finally launch its first tablet (rumored for quite some time now) on February 7 alongside a bunch of products. Now prior to the launch event, which is a few days away, we have got access to the leaked specs of the OnePlus Pad, which hint at a premium tablet in making. Here are the details to look at.

OnePlus Pad Spec Sheet Leaked in Entirety

It is revealed that the OnePlus Pad, which will be launched in China as the Oppo Pad 2, will fall in the premium price segment and come with an 11.6-inch 2K LCD display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate.

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station via a Weibo post has revealed that the tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The information has been corroborated by another tipster, Yogesh Brar’s tweet.

The OnePlus Pad is also said to bring about multiple RAM+Storage configurations (up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage). For the camera part, there will be a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front one. As per the official teaser, the OnePlus Pad will be seen with a center-positioned main camera and curved edges. These are uncharted waters for us. But, we're excited!#OnePlusPad, coming soon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/PXWtCsKLOX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 31, 2023

It will most likely run OxygenOS based on Android 13 with some tablet-centric new features. A 9.500mAh battery is expected to provide fuel to the tablet with support for 67W fast charging. The OnePlus tablet is also expected to come with just Wi-Fi support, along with a stylus. The pricing remains a mystery but it could come under Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus Pad will launch alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. As another first, the company will also introduce its keyboard in collaboration with Keychron.

For proper details, we advise you to wait until the February 7 launch. We will be covering the event live, so, stay tuned to this space.

Featured Image: OnePlus