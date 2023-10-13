OnePlus Open Indian Launch Date Has Been Confirmed

OnePlus’ first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open has been rumored for a while now and it would be safe to say that we have been waiting to know when it will get launched. The wait is now over as OnePlus has finally revealed when it will launch its foldable phone in India. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Open is Coming!

The OnePlus Open will launch in India and globally on October 19, as rumored earlier. This will be an on-ground event and will take place in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. We expect the company to live stream it on YouTube and updates related to the event should be available on its social media platforms.

The brand is also offering a pre-reserve pass for Rs 5,000 for a limited time to avail of benefits like attending the OnePlus Open global launch event, getting the phone on the launch day, and getting the OnePluds Buds Pro 2 for free with it. You can pre-book from over here!

OnePlus’s announcement post shows a little of the OnePlus Open and it has been confirmed that it will have a Galaxy Z Fold 5-like folding mechanism. This is something we have seen in past leaks too. The phone is also expected to have a big circular rear camera hump and be a rebadged Oppo Find N3, which will make an official entry in the global markets on the same day. The OnePlus Open is seen in a mint green color (much like that of the OnePlus Pad) and more options are in tow. You're invited to open the next chapter of OnePlus #OnePlusOpen #OpenForEverything — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 12, 2023

As for the specs, the OnePlus foldable phone is expected to come with Hasselblad cameras, including, a 48MP main shooter, a 48MP ultra-wid lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a LiDAR sensor. The front snapper could stand at 32MP. There could be an 8-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch outer screen, which could also support a high refresh rate.

The smartphone is likely to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 4,800mAh battery with 67W or 100W fast charging, Android 13-based OxygenOS, and much more. The price is where anyone’s interest could be and this would interesting to see. It is expected to start at $1,699 (~ Rs 1,40,000) globally and around 1.2 lakhs in India, which is less expensive than its competitors but we are still awaiting an official word to see how OnePlus positions its first foldable phone.

We will keep you updated with further information, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about the OnePlus Open foldable phone? Let us know in the comments below.