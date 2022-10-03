OnePlus Nord Watch with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

OnePlus has finally introduced the Nord Watch in India it has been talking about lately. This is the first watch as part of the Nord lineup and the company’s second. It comes at an affordable price and brings in features like an AMOLED display, IP68 rating, and more. Have a look at the details.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specs and Features

The Nord Watch has a square dial with a metallic build and sports a 1.78-inch display. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. The watch comes with hypoallergic silicon straps and over 100 watch faces to try out.

The smartwatch supports 105 sports modes, including cycling, yoga, cricket, and more. You will be able to take the health data measurements too. It comes with the now-usual set of health features like a 24-hour heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a stress monitor. Plus, women can keep track of their periods.

You can track all your health data like steps, calories, and more too. This can also be done via the N Health app. There’s support for message/call notifications, music/camera controls, and Bluetooth version 5.2.

Additionally, the Nord Watch has a 230mAh battery on board, which is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 30 days on standby. It is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and competes with the Realme Watch 3 Pro, the Dizo Watch R Talk, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, and more in India. It will be available for purchase, starting October 4 via the company’s website. People can get Rs 500 off on Axis Bank cards and the EMI option.

The smartwatch comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colors.