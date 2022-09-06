Realme Watch 3 Pro, Buds Air 3S Launched in India

It’s Tech-tember and no smartphone company wants to feel left out from the party. Realme is joining the fun with the release of a budget-centric Unisoc-powered Realme C33 and two wearables in India. We will focus on the latter, which includes the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme Buds Air 3S, in this article. So let’s take a look at the specifciations, price, and availablity details.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Launched

First up, let’s talk about the Pro version of the Realme Watch 3 that was unveiled in India back in July. Realme Watch 3 was the company’s first smartwatch to offer Bluetooth calling, and its Pro variant also has this feature. This smartwatch supports AI ENC Bluetooth calling and includes a high-performance microphone and speaker onboard.

Another highlight of the Watch 3 Pro is the availability of built-in standalone GPS, which is amazing in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. As you might know, this enables you to track your location during workouts without having your smartphone on you. Realme’s competitor, Xiaomi, also offers built-in GPS support on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which is also priced at Rs 5,000 in India.

Next up, the Realme Watch 3 Pro includes a massive 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 68.7% screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports 368 x 448 pixels resolution and up to 500 nits of screen brightness, which means it should offer good sunlight legibility. It also comes with AOD support.

The smartwatch has a square dial with a single physical button on the right and silicone straps. It weighs around 41.5 grams and is water resistant up to 1.5 meters. Moreover, the company promises that the Watch 3 Pro will last up to 10 days on a single charge, which takes up to 1.5 hours. It connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.3.

Finally, the watch also brings all the standard health and fitness tracking features in tow. It supports heart rate, SpO2 oxygen, and sleep monitoring, step and calorie tracking, and more than 100 sports modes.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 in India and comes in two color variants – Black and Grey. It will be available to buy starting from 9th September on Realme’s website, Flipkart, and offline retailers.

Realme Buds Air 3S: Features and Price

Realme has also expanded its audio portfolio with the addition of the Buds Air 3s in India today. Unlike the popular Buds Air 3, these are your standard pair of true wireless (TWS) earbuds without ANC. The highlight here, for me, will have to be the Nothing ear(1)-like transparent charging case. Also, the tiny footprint of the earbuds, which come in two color variants — black and white, with the eartips looks adorable.

The Realme Buds Air 3S comes equipped with 11mm liquid silicone triple titanium bass driver to deliver immersive sound and deep bass to users in India. The earbuds also support 4-mic AI ENC for Bluetooth calling, but we will have to test it out to know if it’s actually good for the price or not. As for the battery life,

Moreover, you can pair your earbuds with the Realme Link app to customize the touch controls, the sound experience, and much more. You get customized EQ tuning with four preset modes, including Bass Boost, Clear Bass, Natural Balance, and Clear Vocals, in the app.

Realme Buds Air 3S has been priced at Rs 2,499 in India and will be available to buy starting from 14th September on Realme’s website, Amazon, and offline retailers.