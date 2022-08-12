Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz Smartwatch Launched in India

After recently launching the Icon 2, Indian wearable brand Noise has introduced yet another smartwatch called the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz in India. The watch comes with support for Bluetooth calling, an AMOLED display, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz supports single-chip Bluetooth calling with Tru Sync technology, which allows for faster connectivity and low power consumption. It also comes with Bluetooth version 5.3, again for faster pairing and connectivity while ensuring less power consumption.

It gets a square dial and has a metallic finish. The new Noise smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touch screen with 500 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, and a pixel density of 326ppi. It comes with support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and over 100 watch faces.

There’s support for health features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes with auto sports detection. The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz can last up to 7 days on a single charge and up to a day with Bluetooth calling enabled.

Additionally, it has an all-new watch UI, gets smart camera/music controls, and supports the NoiseFit app with a new interface.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available to buy, starting August 17 at 12 pm.

It is now up for pre-order via the company’s website and will be available in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, and Champagne Grey colorways.