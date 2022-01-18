Realme 9i with Snapdragon 680 Launched in India; Check Out the Details Here!

In a movie-like virtual launch event (OnePlus isn’t the only one!) today, Realme has introduced the Realme 9i, marking the entry of its Realme 9 series in India. The smartphone, which recently made its debut in Vietnam, is the company’s first affordable offering in India in 2022. It comes with attractive features such as 50MP cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. Have a look at the details.

Realme 9i Arrives in India

The Realme 9i shifts away from the form factor of the Realme 8 series and inches closer towards the Realme GT series design. It looks a lot like the Realme GT Neo 2 and carries a rectangular camera hump with big camera housings placed on a textured back panel, along with a corner-placed punch-hole in the display.

The 6.6-inch display has support for a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an LCD screen with a brightness of 480 nits and a pixel density of 401ppi. The Realme 9i does all the work with the help of a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which makes it the first phone in the segment to get one. This is the same chipset found on the recently unveiled Vivo Y21T, the Vivo Y33T, and more.

It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This supports expandable storage and the DRE technology for expandable RAM up to 5GB, making it a total of 11GB of RAM.

The camera segment is another attraction. It gets a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP B&W sensor. There is a 16MP front camera. Realme 9i gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. In comparison with the Realme 8i, this is claimed to be 36% faster. The Realme 9i runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Additional details include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme 9i comes in two RAM+ storage variants and both of them fall in the budget sub-Rs 16,000 price segment. It competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Vivo Y21T, and more. Here are the prices:

4GB+64GB : Rs 13,999

: Rs 13,999 6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

The Realme 9i will be available to buy as part of its first sale on January 25 via Flipkart, Realme.in, and offline retail stores too. However, it will also be up for grabs as part of an early sale on January 22 via the company’s website and Flipkart.