Along with its flagship OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese giant launched the gaming-centric OnePlus 9R 5G in India earlier this year. Recently, we heard rumors that the company might not launch the OnePlus 9T series later this year. However, as per recent reports, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a T-branded OnePlus 9R successor – OnePlus 9 RT – in select markets soon.

The report comes from Android Central, citing insider sources familiar with the matter. So, as per the report, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 RT as the successor to the OnePlus 9R. The device will come with incremental upgrades on the camera and processor front. But, an interesting thing to note here is that OnePlus 9 RT will likely be the first OnePlus device to run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 9 RT: Specs and Features (Rumored)

Now, starting with the display, the OnePlus 9 RT will boast the same 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a resolution of 2400 x 1080p, over 8,000 levels of brightness, and a punch-hole selfie camera.

At the back, OnePlus 9 RT will feature the same quad-camera setup as the OnePlus 9R. However, instead of the primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, the 9 RT will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens with OIS, as per the report. It is the same sensor found on the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2. Other than this, the device is rumored to pack the same 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP monochrome lens as the 9R.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 RT will feature an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Although the report confirms that it won’t be the flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 SoC, the 9 RT will pack an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It will be presumably paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There will also be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging aboard the OnePlus 9 RT, which is similar to its younger sibling. However, as aforementioned, unlike the OnePlus 9R, the upcoming device will run the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. The new software will be based on Oppo’s ColorOS, although it will come with the OnePlus stock apps and a few new features. These include new floating windows, improved privacy features, and a dedicated theme store.

Price and Availability

As for the price of the OnePlus 9 RT, there is no mention of it as of now. However, as the company launched OnePlus 9R at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 in India, we expect the OnePlus 9RT to be priced similarly.

Coming to the availability, it is expected to launch sometime during October. It will be exclusive to India and China much like its predecessor.