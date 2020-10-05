While we know almost everything about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 8T, thanks to leaks, the company has been slowly confirming the key specifications of the handset. OnePlus had already confirmed the display specs, the presence of 65W Warp Charge, and now, the company has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will feature an ultra-wide-angle selfie camera.

The confirmation comes through a tweet on OnePlus’ official Twitter handle. “Strike a pose with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera,” reads the tweet. Take a look at it below.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

The presence of an ultra-wide-angle sensor will be convenient to capture group selfies. It was first seen as a secondary camera on the OnePlus Nord. While OnePlus has not explicitly confirmed the megapixel count, past rumors suggest that the company will use a 32MP sensor. To recall the rest of the camera specifications, OnePlus may use an L-shaped quad rear camera setup with a primary 48MP shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus 8T is said to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. You can expect the 8T in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. Moreover, OnePlus will pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp Charge. The device will launch with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

As far as the pricing is concerned, OnePlus is expected to launch the 8GB+128GB base variant at 599 euros (around Rs. 51,700) and the higher 12GB+256GB variant at 699 euros (around Rs. 60,300). OnePlus will reveal the exact price details when it launches the device on October 14.