OnePlus announced the launch date for its upcoming OnePlus 8T flagship phone just yesterday. While the Chinese giant itself is yet to tease any of the key specifications or features of the upcoming device, an Amazon listing has accidentally revealed all there is to know about the OnePlus 8T. We not only know the complete specs, but also the expected asking price of the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Specs and Features

Most of the specifications listed below corroborate a recent Pricebaba leak that also included CAD renders (attached above) for the OnePlus 8T. The device will include a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout at the top-left for the selfie camera. Also, at the time of writing this, OnePlus confirmed to popular YouTube creator MKBHD (aka Marques Brownlee) that the OnePlus 8T will include a 120Hz display.

OnePlus has confirmed to me that the OnePlus 8T will have a 120Hz display. That is all. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 22, 2020

The Amazon listing was spotted by serial tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles). The OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and not the 865+, as per some leaks. This is slightly disappointing as we usually expect more performance from the T-iterations. You will find up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 onboard.

Moving to the cameras, the punch-hole will house a 16MP selfie snapper as opposed to the rumored 32MP sensor. The new rectangular camera module on the rear will sport a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The Amazon listing also confirms the biggest upgrade – 65W Warp Charge. OnePlus 8T will include a 4,500mAh battery pack with 65W fast-charging support, the same as Realme 7 Pro and Oppo Find X2 series. It will enable you to juice up 50% of the battery in around 15 minutes.

The listing also reveals the color variants of the upcoming OnePlus 8T. It will arrive in two colorways, namely Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

OnePlus 8T Price Leaked

Coming to the price details, the listing above reveals that the 12GB+256GB variant of the OnePlus 8T will be priced at 693 euros in Germany. Agarwal adds that the device will arrive at an average selling price of 699 euros (around Rs. 60,300) for the higher-end variant.

The 8GB+128GB base variant, on the other hand, will most likely be priced at 599 euros (around Rs. 51,700). But, this is really shocking as the OnePlus 8 landed in Europe at a starting price of 649 euros earlier this year. Its successor is now rumored to be priced 50 euros lower as compared to its predecessor. If this turns out to be true, many OnePlus 8 users might be offended by the company’s strategy.