OnePlus 12 Leak Throws Light on Its Possible Specs and Launch Timeline

OnePlus is now making headlines for its next-gen flagship phone, which will most likely be called the OnePlus 12. We recently got a hint about its possible camera upgrade and now, a new leak talks about its other specs and possible launch timeline. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 12 Specs Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar has given details about the OnePlus 11 successor via a recent tweet. It’s not a full spec sheet but we still get a fair idea of what may come. It is suggested that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, which will go by the codename ‘SM8650.’ Given that the OnePlus 11 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, this makes sense. The display specs will supposedly remain the same. We can expect a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, we may see a 50MP main snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and something new. A 64MP periscope lens is also expected, which will help in enhancing the phone’s zooming capabilities and will compete with the likes of the Pixel 7 Pro and the Samsung S23 Ultra. This was rumored earlier too. Currently, the OnePlus 11 offers up to 2x optical zoom but this could improve, making things pretty exciting for OnePlus fans. OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad is likely to continue and there could be more enhancements to the latter’s camera tuning.

As for the launch, it could happen in December in China. A global launch could possibly take place in early 2024. To recall, the OnePlus 11 launched in China in January, followed by a global/Indian launch in February. So, there are chances the successor might launch a little early. OnePlus 12

(Engineering config)



– 6.7" QHD OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650)

– 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 64MP (periscope)

– 5,000mAh battery

– 100W charging



Launch: December (China) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 25, 2023

Additionally, the OnePlus 12 could get the same 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging as its predecessor. Details like the RAM+Storage configuration, the design, and the price still remain behind the veil.

Since the rumors have just started coming in, it is too soon to comment and we would need official information for a better idea. We will let you know whenever this happens, so, stay tuned. Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus 12? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnePlus 11