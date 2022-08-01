OnePlus 10T 5G Charging Speed Will Be Faster than OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T 5G is a couple of days away from hitting the stage and before this happens, the company has been revealing some details regarding it. We recently saw OnePlus disclose information about its cameras and even design; now, details on its battery and fast charging are out. Check them out below!

OnePlus 10T Battery, Fast Charging Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will get its juice from a 4,800mAh battery, which is smaller than the OnePlus 10 Pro‘s 5,000mAh battery. However, it will come with support for faster charging, thanks to 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech. It is expected to provide a day’s charge in about 10 minutes.

To recall, the OnePlus 10R also supports 150W fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, gets 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has support for up to 16GB of RAM, which is a first for a OnePlus phone. It will also come with 3D Cooling System 2.0 (including a cryo-velocity vapor chamber and 3D graphite) and a 360-degree Antenna System and Smart Link.

The design will be similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro but there be 2 major differences: a plastic build and the absence of an alert slider. OnePlus also has the Glacier Mat Case, which can keep the phone cool during heavy gaming sessions.

Image: OnePlus

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T will get a 50MP main snapper with a Sony IMX766 sensor, along with a 119.9-degree ultra-wide lens and maybe, a 2MP macro camera. Features like a new Image Clarity Engine (ICE), HDR 5.0 tech, enhanced Nightscape mode, 10-bit colors, and more will be included too. But, there’s won’t be any Hasselblad magic as the company pitches the OnePlus 10T as a performance-focused device.

Other details could include a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, and more. The price could fall under Rs 50,000 but need an official confirmation, hence, it’s best to wait until August 3 for the launch to take place. OnePlus will also introduce OxygenOS 13 at the event. We will keep you posted on this. So, don’t forget to tune in!