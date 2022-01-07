OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Get Fisheye Mode, 2nd-Gen Hasselblad Pro Mode, & More

Ever since OnePlus confirmed the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it can’t help but reveal more details about its 2022 flagship phone until it is officially launched next week. In addition to official details on its specs, colorways, and more, the company has now revealed the prominent camera features we can expect to see, and these might prove impressive. Here are all the details.

These OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Features Can Impress!

The OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to feature three rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens – all this in the continuity of its collab with Hasselblad. Hence, the introduction of Hasselblad’s second-gen Pro mode. 🌈 OnePlus Billion Color Solution

🌷 Improved Natural Color Calibration

🦚 150° Ultra-Wide Camera



Experience the Second-Generation @Hasselblad Camera for #OnePlus10Pro

This mode allows all three cameras to capture 12-bit raw photos. It also supports the RAW+ mode, which will allow you to capture both JPEG and RAW photos at the same time. The mode is expected to deliver better dynamic range and less noise for a high-quality image.

The ultra-wide camera maxes out to a field of view of 150-degrees and supports a Fisheye mode, similar to the recent Realme GT 2 Pro and iQOO 9 series. Plus, it also supports a 110-degree FoV for regular images.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with support for the OnePlus Billion Color Solution, which will support 10-bit color photography across all three cameras. This will result in a 25% increase in the DCI-P3 color gamut. Then, there’s the Movie mode, which will adjust the shutter speed, ISO, and more during or before video capturing. It will also let the user film in the LOG format without any pre-set picture profile for easy editing, better dynamic range, and more.

From the looks of it, these camera features seem impressive and might finally up OnePlus’ camera game. That said, we still need to see how these cameras actually perform in real-life.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro Details

The OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, 5.000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging (a first for the company), and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. It will also run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

A new design with a huge square-shaped camera hump and a punch-hole screen is confirmed too. Plus, the phone will come in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colors. There’s no confirmation yet, but the OnePlus 10 Pro price could be under Rs 70,000.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is highly expected to be accompanied by the OnePlus 10, which is expected to be similar to the Pro variant. The phones will release on January 11 in China, followed by a global release soon after. We shall update you on the confirmed details next week, so stay tuned for more updates.