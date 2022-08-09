Oppo Will Introduce ColorOS 13 on August 18

Oppo is all set to introduce its next iteration of ColorOS called ColorOS 13 on August 18. This will be a global launch and comes right after OnePlus (its sister brand) launched the next-gen OxygenOS 13 just last week. Here’s what to expect.

ColorOS 13 Is Incoming!

Oppo will introduce ColorOS 13 at 4:30 pm IST (7:00 PM GMT+8) and this will be live-streamed via YouTube and even on Oppo’s Twitter handle.

ColorOS 13 will be based on the new Android 13 operating system, which has just seen the release of its last beta. Its AOSP is highly expected to be introduced next month. It will bring in various Android 13 features like per-app language, new Material You themes, and its security and privacy features.

While there’s no word on what all ColorOS 13 will bring to the table, it is expected to introduce features for an enhanced large screen experience, seamless connectivity between devices, and more. A new design is also expected for “a concise, comfortable, and smooth Android experience.“

We can also expect it to get themes inspired by nature, an enhanced Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, and much more, similar to OxygenOS 13, given that OnePlus’ skin is now more like Oppo’s skin.

In addition, ColorOS 13 beta will be available for the Oppo Find N, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, and the Oppo Reno 8 series (India). More on this and the ColorOS 13 features will be confirmed on August 18. So, it’s best to wait for the event to happen next week. We will keep you updated, so, stay tuned!