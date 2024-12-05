One UI 7 Beta Is Now Rolling Out for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

After many delays and much anticipation, Samsung has finally started rolling out the One UI 7 beta update. Besides being based on Android 15 (review), the update brings several new features such as redesigned icons, separated quick settings and notification panels, improved animations, and much more.

As per the official newsroom post, One UI 7 Beta is now rolling out to users of the Galaxy S24 series in the U.S., U.K., Poland, India, Germany, and South Korea. Users residing in these regions need to download the Samsung Members app (Free). Launch the app, click on the One UI 7 Beta banner followed by the Register button to enroll, and you will receive the update shortly.

The stable One UI 7 update is confirmed to roll out in the last week of January with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. One UI 7 Beta program should also extend to the Galaxy S23 series within a week or two, followed by foldables and other flagship models.

Here are all the new features One UI 7 Beta brings to the table:

Now Bar, similar to Live Activities on iOS

Writing Assist tools

AI Call Transcripts

Revamped Quick Settings

Redesigned widgets and lock screen

Redesigned camera UX

Image Credit: Samsung

The new software version brings a few sweet AI features like tools that assist you to write using on-device AI. Besides, the update also brings Call Transcripts with support for over 20 languages. The Now Bar is a tiny interactive lock screen pill that fits between the shortcuts at the bottom to show you ongoing tasks like Music, Timer, Recorder, etc.

One of the notable improvements is the redesigned Quick Settings menu, which looks amazing. The camera UX is also getting a much-needed redesign; it makes accessing features much easier. We are probably missing more features that you can find in our One UI 7 features guide or will be added in upcoming Beta versions.

What are your thoughts on One UI 7 Beta? Have you installed it on your Galaxy S24 series? Let us know in the comments below.