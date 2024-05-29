Home > News > One UI 6 Watch Update Brings AI Features to Samsung Galaxy Watches

One UI 6 Watch Update Brings AI Features to Samsung Galaxy Watches

Abubakar Mohammed
Samsung One UI 6 Watch
Image: Samsung
In Short
  • Samsung has announced One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5.
  • The update will offer AI and health-centric features including Energy Score, Wellness tips, and Functional Threshold Power.
  • The update will be available on select Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5, and Watch 6 models.

Samsung is expected to announce its next generation of wearables – the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Ring during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, that’s scheduled for June 10. However, the company has already announced One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5 with AI features, and it’s exciting for many reasons.

Table of Contents

One UI 6 Watch Update: What’s New

Yes, Samsung’s bringing Galaxy AI to its Wear OS smartwatches via the upcoming One UI 6 Watch update. The new features are mostly health-centric and in Samsung Health, and will offer more personalized health tips to Galaxy Watch users.

One UI 6 Watch Update Brings AI Features to Samsung Galaxy Watches
Image: Samsung

The two main features are Energy Score and Wellness Tips, which do exactly what their names suggest. Energy Score can help keep track of your energy by considering your current day’s sleep, previous day’s sleep, heart rate, and wake-up consistency to give you a score out of 100. It sounds similar to Fitbit’s readiness score, but we could be wrong.

From what we see, Wellness tips will show you personalized tracking cards on your Samsung Health dashboard to show your sleep times, fat-burning goals, and resting heart rate, and give you tips on how to achieve your goals.

Samsung-One-UI-6-Watch-Galaxy-AI-Wellness-Tips
Image: Samsung

Samsung says that the sleep tracking algorithms have been improved drastically to offer more accurate insights to users. In addition, One UI 6 Watch will also show you information about heart rate zones to make sure you’re burning that fat!

There’s also a new feature called Functional Threshold Power that can calculate, well, the power threshold if you’re a cyclist.

Availability and Supported Devices

The recruitment for One UI 6 Watch testing will begin in June on the Samsung Members app. The recruitment will probably be Korea-only first but will later expand to other countries, but to people with Samsung smartphones only.

Here are all the Samsung smartwatches that will get the One UI 6 Watch update.

  • Galaxy Watch 6 / 6 Classic
  • Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro
  • Galaxy Watch 4 / 4 Classic

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s upcoming Watch update? What other feature do you want Samsung to bring with the update? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

