Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Finally Get One UI 7 Beta

In Short
  • One UI 7 Beta is now available for the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users.
  • The update is rolling out via Samsung Members app in India, the US, and Korea.
  • The update brings all the Galaxy AI goodies, alongside a major UI revamp and features.

After much anticipation, Samsung recently announced the release date of One UI 7 stable in April. The firm also highlighted that Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will soon get the Beta update. It looks like the wait is finally over as Samsung‘s premium foldable device owners can now enjoy One UI 7.

Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta is now live for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users in Korea, US, and India. The update comes in at 5 GB and should show up as soon as you enroll in the beta program on the Samsung Members app. We could also enroll and download the One UI 7 beta on our Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Screenshot of One UI 7 Beta update page on Galaxy Z Fold 6
Image Credit: Beebom
So far, there have been no reports of phones acting funny after the update. Do hurry because there are usually limited slots in beta, as we witnessed with One UI 7 Beta on the Galaxy S24 series. Updating to One UI 7 Beta won’t wipe your data. But in case you want to downgrade to One UI 6.1.1, it will require factory resetting your device. We suggest taking a backup either way.

For those unaware of the new features, our One UI 7 review should give you more insights. Long story short, there’s a brand-new UI, Quick Settings, animations, customizations, Now Bar, and more. The update for the Fold and Flip series also brings the latest March security patch.

That said, if you own an S23 series or Galaxy Tab S10 series device, you should get One UI 7 Beta in a few weeks. Surprisingly, the Galaxy A55 is also in the list of eligible devices.

What are your thoughts on One UI 7 on Z Fold 6 and Flip 6? Have you tried it yet? Let us know in the comments.

