NotebookLM Now Lets You Add Relevant Sources From the Web

On Wednesday, Google introduced another key feature to its outstanding NotebookLM AI research tool. Besides local sources, you can now find and add relevant web sources directly within NotebookLM. Dubbed “Discover Sources,” this feature lets you describe the topic you are researching, and NotebookLM searches the web to curate relevant sources.

Once you have found useful sources, you can select and add them to your NotebookLM project to gather more information on the topic. To give you an example, if you are researching CPU performance in AI workloads and have already uploaded local sources, you can now expand your research and add more information from the web.

You can search how GPUs compare to CPUs in delivering better AI performance to build a broader knowledge base in your NotebookLM project. This way, you can gather new information and create an all-around project. Note that NotebookLM only offers 10 sources with annotated summaries for each web source.

Apart from that, NotebookLM now offers an “I’m Feeling Curious” button that picks a random topic and generates sources, allowing new users to understand how NotebookLM works. In addition, recently, Google added support for Mind Maps in NotebookLM.

The interactive Mind Map visually summarizes your sources to help you understand concepts through branching diagrams. You can understand the overall structure of the concept and key themes, letting you connect different ideas and their relationships.

In related news, Semafor reports that Google has reshuffled its AI leadership to make Gemini its leading AI product. Sissie Hsiao, who was leading Gemini, is being replaced by Josh Woodward, the head of Google Labs, who played a key role in launching NotebookLM. Since NotebookLM has gained traction under Woodward, it will be interesting to see how his leadership shapes Gemini’s future.