CES 2025: Movano’s New EvieAI Chatbot Can Be Your Next Medical Assistant

Nearly every device at CES has AI labeled all over it, given its flexibility of use and marketability. But its incoherence and the room for hallucinations make it a poor choice for medical advice. So, companies stray away from it because of the major repercussions it can have on someone’s health and life. But smart ring maker Movano is coming out with their new health and wellness LLM called EvieAI, offering more reliable medical advice.

Most AI models are trained on vast information libraries, so they have some information on all topics. Sort of like the jack of all trades. Movano’s smart ring takes a different approach. As it has been post-trained on 100,000 medical journals written by medical professionals. This includes FDA-approved journals, practices, and procedures. This data is also cross-referenced with organizations like Harvard, UCLA, and Mayo Clinic.

Image Credit: Movano

So EvieAI will only be pulling its information from this data set reducing its chances of hallucinations. The results speak for themselves as the answers from the AI chatbot are 99% accurate. That’s also because EvieAI confirms whether your query tracks with the Movano’s training data. The AI will also follow industry-standard encryption methods. Since chats are deleted periodically, no one will be able to track them back to the users.

Movano’s CEO John Mastrototaro also mentioned that the AI doesn’t shy away from saying no. If you ask anything related to a topic it hasn’t been trained upon, “it’s not going to tell you because it doesn’t have any information about that” according to Mostratotaro. He further added, “I think that it’s okay to say no if you don’t know the answer to something,”

Movano has recently re-released their Evie Ring to customers which addresses feedback on sleep data and heart rate accuracy. The company has also received FDA clearance for the EvieMED ring which is aimed at remote monitoring and clinical trials of patients. The beta version of the EvieAI will be rolling out starting January 8th to current Evie Ring users in their companion app.

Movano is trying to do something that can change the way people perceive AI. Training their LLM on just medical journals will for sure improve the accuracy of results, and they are going to be better than other general AI models. However, even Doctors coincide with each other on the recent development of new techniques and technologies. So its accuracy and how correct it stands with its answers will be interesting to see.