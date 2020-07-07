Ride-hailing service Ola has integrated PhonePe as one of its payment methods, thanks to a new partnership. The news comes merely a few months after Ola laid off 1,400 employees amidst coronavirus pandemic.

With this integration, Ola users can use PhonePe to quickly pay for rides. The integration enables PhonePe users to pay using PhonePe wallet and UPI. The feature is currently available on the Ola app on Android. However, the company promises to bring it to iOS soon.

Ola users can avail up to Rs. 200 cashback on the first two rides when paid using PhonePe. You will get the cashback in your PhonePe wallet. Do note that the minimum ride amount to be eligible for the offer is Rs.100. The offer will be valid until August 5, 2020. You can set up PhonePe for paying Ola rides from the Payments section that can be accessed from the top-left hamburger menu. If you’re not seeing the option, you could try updating your Ola app to the latest version available on Google Play Store.

In fact, the company says this partnership with PhonePe complements its recent safety initiative ‘Ride Safe India’ that encourages customers to opt for digital payment channels.

“As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences,” said Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian in a statement.