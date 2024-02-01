NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super out for Sale; Check Where to Buy

Nvidia’s Super refresh of the RTX 4080 is here, so let’s check out where you can buy it for sale and the various available models. Launched at CES 2024, the RTX 4080 Super is priced at $999. While I have mostly felt unhappy about this GPU generation, the RTX 4080 was launched at $1199 so it’s great to hear about the price cut. Certain RTX 4080 Super GPUs will be more expensive, especially top-of-the-line models which also come factory overclocked.

RTX 4080 Super comes in all sorts of designs from various brands like Asus, PNY, Gigabyte, MSI, and more. Asus has released the Strix, TUF Gaming, and ProArt lineup of RTX 4080 Super. Gigabyte has its Windforce, Gaming OC, Aorus Master, and Aero series.

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

Microstar International (MSI) has offerings among the likes of Ventus, Expert, and the highly sought-after Suprim X series. Zotac has the Trinity and AMP Extreme editions of RTX 4080 Super. Below are various listings of RTX 4080 Super GPUs on sale at Newegg. By the way, check out the rest of the RTX 40 Super lineup here which includes a new Super refresh for RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 as well. ZOTAC GIGABYTE MSI ASUS RTX 4080 Super Trinity Black Edition RTX 4080 Super WINDFORCE RTX 4080 Super Expert RTX 4080 Super ROG Strix RTX 4080 Super AMP Extreme AIRO RTX 4080 Super Gaming OC RTX 4080 Super Gaming X RTX 4080 Super ProArt RTX 4080 Super Trinity OC White Edition RTX 4080 Super AORUS Master RTX 4080 Super Suprim X RTX 4080 Super TUF Gaming RTX 4080 Super Aero RTX 4080 Super Ventus You can now order Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card from various brands

RTX 4080 vs RTX 4080 Super

If you have a thousand-dollar budget, this new RTX 4080 Super from Nvidia is surely one of the best GPUs to buy right now. RTX 4080 Super packs 16GB of GDDR6X memory. Speaking of differences between RTX 4080 Super and RTX 4080, the newer card packs 5% more CUDA Cores (10,240). The Super refresh of RTX 4080 also features faster 23Gbps memory (22.3Gbps on the non-Super).

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

The performance isn’t all that different. You can check out the gaming benchmarks of RTX 4080 Super when compared to RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 2080 Super above. According to Nvidia, the new RTX 4080 Super is 2 to 5 percent faster, depending upon the game, as compared to the non-Super card.

While it is a greatly performant graphics card, the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super may not appeal to those looking for a value-for-money-oriented pick. Do check out graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT or Nvidia RTX 4070 as well. The RTX 4070 has received a price cut after the launch of the RTX 4070 Super.

What are your thoughts on the RTX 4080 Super? Which AIB card is your favorite? Mine is the Asus Strix. Let me know yours in the comments below!