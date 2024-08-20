Nvidia and MediaTek Partner to Make G-Sync Monitors More Affordable

Gamescom 2024 is bringing a lot of new and exciting announcements already. Our focus right now is on Nvidia and all the amazing tech it showcased. The News of the Hour is an exciting partnership to make gaming monitors cost-effective. In its latest partnership with MediaTek, Nvidia brings G-Sync to more monitors across the globe.

MediaTek Will Power G-Sync Media Display

MediaTek, the leading scaler on the monitor technology, captures over 50% of the market on the global scale. According to Nvidia, MediaTek will make scalers infused with the G-Sync technology. This collaboration will make sure that all the monitors that come with the latest MediaTek scalers will feature G-Sync.

Nvidia claims this will make the G-Sync more cost-effective as no additional installation of hardware will be required to enable the technology. Integrating G-Sync technology into MediaTek scalers will eliminate the need for a separate module. While Nvidia claims G-Sync will be available on the upcoming scalers only, they also shared that more MediaTek scalers will support G-Sync in the future.

This also means that smart TV monitors might also support G-Sync soon. As the majority of smart TVs including Fire TV come with MediaTek scalers, it is possible that in the future Nvidia will add G-Sync support to them. While it is not confirmed, the possibilities are endless.

Nvidia G-Sync x MediaTek Scaler: Supported Monitors

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

As per Nvidia, MediaTek 9810 will be the first scaler that comes with the G-Sync. The first line of monitors that will come with this scaler are:

AOC AGON PRO AG276QSG2

Acer Predator XB273U F5

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR

All the monitors above come with 360Hz, 1440p resolution, and HDR color along with the G-Sync feature called Pulsar. G-Sync Pulsar will bring 4x motion clarity to these monitors. Moreover, low latency HDR, Reflex analyzer, and many more will also join the G-Sync services.

Are you excited about this MediaTek and Nvidia partnership? Will you get a monitor right now or wait for a few more months? Let us know in the comments below.