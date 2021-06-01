After unveiling the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs recently, Nvidia has expanded its RTX GPU lineup with two powerful desktop GPUs. The company unveiled 2 new GPUs, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti, at its virtual conference in Computex 2021.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Launched

The company says although Nvidia graphic cards have been able to deal with heavy-duty games of the past, recent titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion, have “elevated realism”, increasing the demands from modern GPUs. So, the new Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti aim to fill in for their predecessors to cater to the current and upcoming high-demanding titles.

The latest GPUs from Nvidia are also powered by the company’s proprietary “Ampere” architecture. Apart from this, the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti feature ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS performance-boosting AI, Nvidia Reflex latency-reduction, and Nvidia Broadcast.

Well, Nvidia says that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be able to deliver 2 times faster performance than its predecessor, while the RTX 3070 Ti will deliver 1.5 times faster performance as compared to the RTX 3070.

The Nvidia Reflex technology, as per the company, reduces system latency or input lag and makes games super responsive. This gives online gamers an edge over their opponents as they will be able to get a faster system response. Moreover, the company claims that 12 out of the 15 most-played competitive FPS games including Apex Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone support the Nvidia Reflex technology.

Apart from this, the GPUs also support Nvidia Broadcast that gives access to a set of audio and video AI enhancements to users. Thanks to this, users will be able to access virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal to add to their chats, Zoom or Skype calls, and other video conferences.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price of the latest Nvidia GPUs, the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been priced at $1,199 (~Rs 87,230) and the RTX 3070 Ti will be available for $599 (~Rs 43,578).

Both the GPUs will be available to buy this month, with the RTX 3080 Ti going on sale on June 3 and the RTX 3070 Ti going on sale on June 10. Moreover, they will be available as custom boards from leading add-in card providers such as Asus, EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and others. However, with the ongoing chip shortage, we don’t expect these cards to be up for sale at reasonable prices anytime in the near future.