Nvidia has today announced the latest RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti laptop GPUs, bringing its most powerful GPU technologies to more mainstream gaming laptops. The new GPUs will power gaming laptops starting at just $799, and bring Nvidia’s new Ampere architecture, along with advanced RTX technologies to budget gaming laptops.

Mark Avermann, Nvidia’s director of product management for laptops, was quoted as saying “The latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade, particularly for gamers and creators with older laptops who want to experience the magic of RTX.” Further, he added that “there are now five times more RTX 30 Series gaming laptops that are thinner than 18mm compared with previous-generation RTX systems, delivering ground breaking performance with very sleek and portable designs.”

The new GPUs will bring dedicated ray tracing cores (RT cores) and Tensor cores to mainstream audiences and expand the number of RTX 30 series laptops to over 140. The new laptops with RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti GPUs will offer twice the performance of the last generation, along with support for 60fps gameplay at 1080p.

Powering these performances are Nvidia’s RTX technologies such as DLSS 2.0, Nvidia Reflex, and more. DLSS 2.0 offers higher frame rates in gaming, utilising the RTX 30 series GPUs’ Tensor cores. DLSS support is now available in over 40 AAA titles and indie games, including games like Call of Duty: Warzone, and Modern Warfare. DLSS will also offer advantages to creators by offering performance improvements in software like D5 Render, and Nvidia Omniverse. Moreover, Nvidia Reflex brings 144+ FPS and sub-25ms system latency in supported titles including Valorant and Overwatch.

Laptops with the new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050Ti will be available from manufacturers like Asus, Acer, Alienware, MSI, and others, this summer.