Nvidia’s rumored GeForce RTX 3000-series cards might offer a significant improvement in performance over their predecessors. That’s according to a new set of leaked benchmarks that show how the upcoming RTX 3080 will match up against the last-generation 2080 Ti units.

Originally published by Hardware Leaks, a 3DMark result for what’s said to be the GeForce RTX 3080 shows that the card notched up a score of 18,257 on the benchmarking platform. The image also seemingly shows that the GPU will have a 1.935GHz boost clock and a 6GHz memory clock.

The score suggests that the card might be is up to 21% faster the GeForce RTX Titan, Nvidia’s most powerful graphics card. However, given that the Titan isn’t a consumer GPU, a better comparison would be against that 2080 Ti. As it turns out, that score is also 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition.

Do note that in the above chart, the card is referred to as ‘unknown Nvidia Ampere GPU’ and not as the RTX 3080. However, the report seems confident that the card will, indeed, be the RTX 3080. It’s worth noting that Nvidia is using the GA102 silicon for the 3080, 3080 Ti and even a Titan option. So it will be interesting to see which particular variant this one really is.

Meanwhile, a tipster on Twitter has also posted what’s said to be a leaked spec-sheet of the RTX 3080 Ti. According to the image, the card will feature 5376 CUDA cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. What’s weird though, is the claim that it will offer up to 21 TFLOPs of performance.

So let’s get this out real quick. It’s unlikely that the 3080 Ti will actually offer 21 TFLOPs in real life. That said, the RTX 3080-series will likely be a massive improvement over the 2080-series. What’s more, it will also offer stiff competition to AMD’s Big Navi cards next year. And that can only mean one thing for the consumer. Faster cards at (relatively) lower prices. We’re definitely looking forward to that.