Nothing Phone (2) Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch; Check It Out!

The upcoming launch of the Nothing Phone (2) has generated a lot of buzz, as expected, due to the numerous teasers and leaks circulating online. It’s safe to say that the Phone (2) is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2023. With its transparent back design, dot matrix font, and other unique features, the brand aims to inject some fun back into technology. In keeping with this playful spirit, Nothing unveiled the complete design of the smartphone days before the official launch event. Take a look below.

This Is The Nothing Phone (2)!

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, shared a Dope Tech video, showing off the design of the upcoming Phone (2). The design has now officially been tweeted by Nothing’s team as well. The changes in the design are showcased in the video, comparing it with the previous year’s Nothing Phone (1). In fact, the video focuses entirely on what’s new with the Glyph Interface in the device. There is no mention of the software or any other hardware specifications or hands-on experience. A new era. Where iconic design meets premium performance.



A product of meticulous engineering and obsessive attention to detail. Our proudest design story so far.



Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ckgmAXCawi— Nothing (@nothing) July 4, 2023

Upon first glance, Nothing Phone (2)’s new gray colorway and slightly curved edges are immediately noticeable. There will also be a white color option available. The display remains flat, but the front punch-hole camera cutout is now centered.

Moreover, the LED strip design has been updated. Instead of a continuous strip, Nothing has now broken down the LED strip around the wireless charging coil into 6 parts. There are two separate LED strips for the camera module and a total of 33 addressable lighting zones. Additionally, the top right light strip around the wireless charging coil boasts 16 customizable lighting zones.

The Glyph lights are significantly more practical than in the previous version. They serve multiple functions, including displaying volume levels, adapting to your set timer, indicating notifications, and even showing the progress of your cab or online food delivery (via Uber and Zomato, respectively). The bottom led strip and dot in the form of the “exclamation icon” still serve as a charging indicator.

It’s worth noting that these features become particularly handy when the phone is placed face down. With its distinctive design, I’m sure you will want to show it off, and that’s exactly what Nothing is counting on. To learn all about the Nothing Phone (2), visit Beebom to see our launch coverage. What ate your thoughts on the Phone (2) design? Tell us in the comments section below.

Featured image courtesy: MKBHD