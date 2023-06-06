Nothing Phone (2) Leaked Renders Don’t Reveal Major Changes

The Nothing Phone (2) is a highly-leaked device and hence, it would be safe to say the anticipation for it is brimming. In addition to both the official (although they are more) and unofficial details, we now have a look at its leaked renders, which showcase the design reminiscent of the Phone (1). Check it out below.

This Could Be the Nothing Phone (2)!

Popular tipster OnLeaks has collaborated with Smartprix to showcase what the Nothing Phone (2) will look like. As per what we have heard before, it will carry forward the design ethos of its predecessor and feature a semi-transparent chassis, something which has become synonymous with Nothing.

You will also get the Glyph Interface but these will come along with some minor tweaks. For instance, instead of continuous LED lights around the rear camera hump and the wireless charging coil, there will be small LED strips, as shown in the renders. Plus, the recorder indicator is now a small red line instead of a dot. This was officially showcased a while back.

Image: OnLeaks/Smartprix

We are also looking at round edges instead of the Phone (1)’s flat ones and the back and the front also seem a bit curved, although, it will most likely be a flat display. Although, Carl Pei’s cryptic tweet terms these renders as ‘fake,‘ soon after the renders appeared. We will get proper details once Nothing reveals something. The company has already revealed that the Phone (2) will take a sustainable approach with a reduced carbon footprint of 53.45kg, a 100% recyclable aluminum frame, and 3 times more recycled materials.

It will come with a bigger 6.7-inch display, which will most likely be an AMOLED one and support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will have a bigger 4,700mAh battery. Other details are expected to include 50MP rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Android 13, wireless charging support, and support for satellite communications, among other things. There’s no word on the price but it is expected to be ‘accessible.‘

The Nothing Phone (2) is arriving next month but the exact details aren’t known. We expect something to arrive soon, so, stay tuned.