The Nothing Phone (2) is safely one of the most anticipated smartphones in 2023. The Carl Pei-led company recently teased a summer 2023 launch earlier. Now, to further add to the excitement, we have an official launch window and some other key details. Find out more below.

More Nothing Phone (2) Details Revealed

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing confirmed that the Phone (2) will arrive globally in July, including in the U.S. This will be a welcome change since Phone (1) didn’t reach the U.S. Elaborating on his plans for the U.S. market, Carl Pei said, “With the US being a very Apple-dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2).”

Pei also confirmed that the Phone (2) will pack a 4,700mAh battery, which will be bigger than the Phone (1)’s 4,500mAh battery. Recently, Pei already revealed that the Phone (2) will ship with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Speaking about the choice he further elaborated, “Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a proven processor. It has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1).” The Phone (2) is said to provide an 80% overall performance boost compared to its predecessor.

Apart from the confirmed specs, some interesting rumors also surfaced earlier. The smartphone will take ahead the transparent design and could sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, wireless charging, Android 13, and satellite communications. It will arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Now that we have the official launch window for the Phone (2), are you excited to see what Nothing does this time? Are you planning to own the phone (2)? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.