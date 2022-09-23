Nothing Teases Its Next Earbuds and They Are Different Too!

After its introduction last year, Nothing now has two products in its portfolio: the ear (1) and the phone (1). More products are in the pipeline and as the company is so fond of teasers, we have a new one for its next pair of earbuds. Check it out!

Nothing Ear (stick) Teased

Nothing has confirmed that it will be launching the new Ear (stick) earbuds, which were recently revealed at Chet Lo’s SS23 runway. The company has revealed the design of the earbuds’ charging case, which indicates that the company will keep on introducing newness with its products!

Yes, this one’s a cylindrical case with the same transparent vibe. This does bring something new to the table but appears like an asthma pump to me! Should be interesting to see what this will be like in reality. Do let us know if this is what you feel too. Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.



Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR— Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

To recall, the Nothing Ear (stick) was leaked prior to the phone (1) launch with the same cylindrical case. This was with the ear (1) Stick moniker! However, there’s no word what the earbuds will look like. Chances are they will be akin to the ear (1) with some changes like a longer stem leaked previously.

As for what to expect, nothing is known as of now. But we expect some performance improvements over the ear (1), along with a few more changes. They could be priced reasonably too.

Since the teasing has just begun, we can expect this cycle to go on and witness the launch of the Nothing Ear (stick) in no time. We will keep you posted on the new details we will get. So, stay tuned. Also, share your thoughts on the upcoming Nothing earbuds in the comments below.

Featured Image: Nothing/Twitter