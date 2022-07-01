New Nothing TWS Earbuds Expected to Launch Alongside Phone (1)

Nothing will soon launch the Nothing phone (1) on July 12, which is seen making headlines every day. But, today is not about Nothing’s first smartphone. Instead, it is about the possibility of its second TWS earbuds, which may launch on the same day as the phone (1).

Nothing to Launch Its Second TWS Soon

It is reported that Nothing could launch new earbuds, allegedly called the Nothing ear (1) Stick on July 12. We also have a look at the purported earbuds’ design. The leaked image showcases a transparent pair of earbuds placed in a thin, elongated case (as opposed to the square-shaped case of Nothing’s first earbuds), justifying the ‘Stick’ moniker. In addition to the Nothing Phone (1), there's Nothing Ear (1) Stick coming up too.@CaschysBlog #Nothing #NothingPhone1 #NothingEar1Stick pic.twitter.com/HZORtG4flV— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2022

The leaked Nothing earbuds look similar to the ear (1) but come with a few changes. Besides a different charging case, the earbuds are seen with longer stems that house two dots at the bottom part instead of a single one on the ear (1). Plus, there’s the new ear (1) Stick branding too.

We also don’t know details on the internals of the rumored earbuds. While we can expect some improvements, the ear (1) Stick appears more like another variant of the ear (1) than a successor. Plus, we don’t know if this information will really become true or if there are no plans to launch a new TWS at the moment.

We are expecting these details to be out soon. So, it’s best to wait for them. As for the phone (1), we already know a handful of information such as its invite-only system, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, transparent design, wireless charging, and more. Pricing and more details will be confirmed on July 12. So, stay tuned until then for all the details.

Meanwhile, the phone is now up for pre-order, and those who were able to get the pre-order pass can now pre-book the device to possibly get it at the time of the launch.

Featured Image: Mukul Sharma/Twitter