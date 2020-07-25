While today there are so many high-end cameras from major companies like Canon, Nikon, and Leica, the story of instantly capturing reality started with the introduction of instant polaroid cameras way back in 1948. Now, I completely agree that modern smartphones produce a thousand times better pictures than the retro cameras. However, sometimes, it is not entirely about the pictures but the experience of capturing the picture with some of the iconic cameras of the past. Enter “NOMO”. An app that can simulate the experience of capturing pictures with classic film cameras from the early days.

Developed by a Beijing-based app-developing company, Blink Academy Ltd., “NOMO” is a perfect app for those camera enthusiasts who love the art of picture taking. According to the developers, the app “was designed to help casual photographers to focus on taking pictures, instead of all the post-production retouches.”

Now, I downloaded the app from the App Store and since its installation, I cannot stop clicking pictures with it. After using some of the cool new camera apps like the “Adobe Photoshop Camera”, I can confidently say that this is one of the most unique and fascinating camera apps that I have ever used and I am not even exaggerating!

Experience the Nostalgia of Shooting with Classic Film Cameras

So, after the installations, when you open up the app, you will find a UI similar to the design of a Fujifilm Instax Mini polaroid camera. This is the “INS W” camera that you get for free by default.

Now, the default “INS W” camera will give you the experience of capturing a picture with a retro Instax Mini camera. You will find the viewfinder in the middle of the screen with all the buttons below it. To give the entire experience, the app also gives some pretty cool sound effects for the click of the shutter and the flash turning on. There is even that “whirring” sound of the polaroid film coming out of the camera.

Now, after you click a picture with the “INS W” camera, the picture will take some time to develop, just like a polaroid film. And I was so surprised to find out that while the picture is developing, we can open the film and shake the phone to speed up the developing process. That is insanely cool!

Apart from the “INS W” camera, there are many other cameras, each inspired by different classic analog cameras of the past. As a result, each of these cameras produces pictures that are unique and very different from each other.

There is a camera named “Roma” that is designed in collaboration with the team of the Oscar-winning film, Roma. It clicks wide monochrome cinematic shots and I am in love with this camera.

There is even a camera called “2007” that brings the camera UI of the original iPhone to your mobile device.

Now, the app is available to download for free from the App Store or the Play Store. However, if you want to take full advantage of the app, there is the “NOMO Pro” membership (Rs 2099/year) that will unlock all the cameras in the store and give you access to other “pro” features of the app.

I have been using this app for a few hours now, and I absolutely LOVE IT! So, if you are a camera enthusiast or just a casual photographer, then you should definitely check out “NOMO”. It will change the way you take pictures with your smartphone.

Download “NOMO” for iOS and iPadOS

Download “NOMO” for Android