Canon has today launched two brand new mirrorless cameras in India. The EOS R5 and the EOS R6 are heavy on video improvements and price tags that are decidedly pro-grade.

The EOS R5 is the more expensive of the two, and is priced at Rs. 3,39,995 without a lens. It comes with a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor and a native ISO that goes up to 51,200. Moreover, this can be expanded to 1,02,400 ISO. There’s the new DIGIC X image processor inside the R5 allowing it to shoot at 20FPS burst at full resolution. That’s with the electronic shutter; with the mechanical shutter, the camera can shoot up to 12FPS.

The EOS R5 and R6 are the first cameras in Canon’s R series to feature in-body stabilisation. They also come with dual card slots. That is honestly needed, because the EOS R5 can shoot 8K videos, which means you’ll be running out of storage really fast. 8K shooting is limited to 30FPS, but you can shoot 4K at up to 120FPS. The camera also supports multiple video formats, including RAW, H.265 HEVC, and H.264 MP4.

The EOS R6 isn’t an 8K camera. It can, however, shoot 4K at 60FPS, and 120FPS slow motion videos at Full HD resolution with its 20.1MP CMOS full frame sensor. The R6 is a lot like the R5. However, instead of a top LCD, it has a mode select dial there, and as mentioned before, it can’t shoot 8K videos. However, it is still a pro-grade camera, and is priced at Rs. 2,15,995 without a lens.

Both the EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be available starting from August at Canon Image Squares and authorised retailers.