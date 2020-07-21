After launching the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 mirrorless cameras in September 2018, Nikon has now refreshed its lineup with the entry-level Nikon Z5. The Nikon Z5 is a 24.3MP full-frame mirrorless camera.

Notably, this is the most affordable camera in Nikon’s Z series of cameras. The camera features EXPEED 6 image processor, which the company says, is Nikon’s fastest image processor to date.

Nikon promises in-body 5-axis VR stabilization with the Z5. The company offers two Vibration Reduction (VR) shooting modes with the Nikon Z5 – Normal and Sport. Normal is for capturing still shots, whereas Sport mode is for moving subjects. There’s also a locking system that prevents the image sensor from damage.

The Nikon Z5 supports USB-C Power Delivery and hence, you can charge the Z5 while you’re using it – a feature that would come in handy while shooting time-consuming time-lapse shots.

Alongside Nikon Z5, the company has announced its Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 zoom lens. The lens weighs 195 grams and offers a button-less retractable mechanism. Nikon claims this is the shortest and lightest full-frame zoom lens for mirrorless cameras.

Speaking of the products, Nikon India Managing Director Sajjan Kumar said: “The Nikon Z 5 with NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is a perfect blend for content creators & enthusiasts to elevate their artistic aspirations. The new entrant produces high quality images & videos that captures the essence of their stories that can be shared with the world.”

Nikon Z5: Pricing and Availability

You can buy the Nikon Z 5 and Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 from Nikon authorized retailers, starting from the 27th of August. The Nikon Z5’s body is priced at Rs. 1,13,995. The Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 retails at Rs. 39,995. You may also opt for the Z5 kit with Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens at Rs. 1,36,995. Other options include Z5 kit with Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 lens at Rs. 1,71,995 and Z5 kit with Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens at Rs. 1,58,995.