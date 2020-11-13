Following a torrent of leaks and rumors in the past few days, HMD Global, the official licensee for Nokia-branded mobile devices, has announced 4G versions of the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 feature phones. The new devices offer WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Assistant support out-of-the-box, apart from the boatload of essential features at an affordable price point.

Nokia 6300 4G

Inspired by the original Nokia 6300, the Nokia 6300 4G offers modern features in a classic candy bar design. Built out of plastic, the device features a 2.4″ QVGA display and has a standard numeric keypad.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 210 SoC and has 512MB of RAM alongside 4GB of internal storage with microSD card support. It features a VGA camera at the back, a 1,500mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs KaiOS with native support for the apps mentioned above. Other connectivity features include an FM Radio, LTE Cat-4, WiFi, Bluetooth, A-GPS, and dual nano-SIM support.

Nokia 6300 4G comes in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White color options, and will be available in select markets for a retail price of €49 (~Rs. 4,300). There’s no word on whether HMD is looking to bring this device to India in the future.

Nokia 8000 4G

Built out of ‘durable polycarbonate’, the Nokia 8000 4G features a chrome midframe finish and a premium ‘glass-like’ texture. It comes with a 2.8-inch screen and a 3D curved keypad upfront. It also has a 2MP camera at the back.

The rest of its hardware is almost identical to that of the Nokia 6300 4G, including the Snapdragon 210 SoC, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of expandable storage, a 1500mAh battery, and the same connectivity options. Like the 6300, the Nokia 8000 4G also runs KaiOS with native support for WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Assistant.

The Nokia 8000 4G comes with gemstone-inspired colors, including Opal White, Onyx Black, Topaz Blue, and Citrine Gold. It will be available in select markets for €79 (~Rs. 6,900), but the company hasn’t yet revealed any plans for a possible India launch.