India-based technology brand Noise launched its newest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Core, in India today. It comes with various features, including a circular display, a zinc-alloy body, IP68 water resistance, and more. But, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the smartwatch.

NoiseFit Core Smartwatch Launched in India

Starting with the display, the NoiseFit Core boasts a 1.28-inch TFT 2.5D curved display with a 240 x 240 resolution. Moreover, the device is pretty lightweight, thanks to its zinc-alloy chassis.

The smartwatch connects with smartphones via Bluetooth 5.0 technology and works with the dedicated NoiseFit Apex app. There are 13 sports modes that are designed to deliver accurate measurements during your exercise sessions. Furthermore, the NoiseFit Core can continuously monitor your heart rate, thanks to its 24×7 heart monitoring feature.

The device can also track your sleep and give you relevant suggestions to improve your sleep schedule. Another key feature of Noise’s latest smartwatch is the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the battery, the NoiseFit Core packs a 285mAh battery inside. As per the official rating, the device can run for up to 7 days on a single charge with regular usage. However, if you turn on 24×7 heart monitoring, it might take a toll on the battery life.

You will be able to customize watch faces and save them to the cloud for later use. The device will also be able to deliver calls, messages, and other notifications from your smartphone. Plus, it will let users control the camera and music right from their wrists.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price and availability of the NoiseFit Core, it will be available to buy at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch is currently on sale at Noise’s official online store and comes in two color variants – Charcoal Black Silver Grey.