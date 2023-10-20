Noise Buds X Prime TWS Launched Under Rs 1,500

Noise has brought a new pair of TWS to India called the Buds X Prime. This is also an affordable option and comes with features like up to 120 hours of playback time, ENC support, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Noise Buds X Prime: Specs and Features

The Buds X Prime earbuds have an in-ear design and come with an attractive dual-tone finish for a premium look. There are 11mm drivers, which are said to ensure deeper bass and an overall enhanced audio output. The TWS comes with quad mics with support for Environmental Noise Cancellation aka ENC. This will help reduce the background noise for clearer calls.

The earbuds are said to last for up to 120 hours on a single charge and support the Instacharge technology for 200 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. There’s a USB Type-C port for this. The Noise Buds X Prime also comes with a 50ms low latency mode for smooth gaming and watching content.

The TWS supports Bluetooth 5.3 and the HyperSync technology, which can ensure quicker pairing with a smartphone. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. There’s support for touch controls (to change volume levels and songs, answer/reject calls, and access the voice assistant), hands-free calling, and voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri. Additionally, the Buds X Prime comes with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds X Prime is priced at Rs 1,399 and will be available via the company’s website and Amazon. It comes in attractive color options like Silver Grey, Sheen Green, and Champagne White. So, will you buy the new Noise sub-Rs 1,500 TWS earbuds? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Buy Noise Buds X Prime via Amazon