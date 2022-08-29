Noise ColorFit Caliber Go Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Noise is on a launch spree and has added yet another smartwatch to its portfolio in India. The new ColorFit Caliber Go is a toned-down variant of the ColorFit Caliber introduced last year. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Noise ColorFit Caliber Go: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Caliber Go comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD touch screen display with support for a screen resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. It has support for over 150 watch faces.

The watch gets various health monitoring features like a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor, along with the ability to track calories, steps, distance covered, and more. It also supports more than 40 sports modes. Users can also track sleep and stress.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber Go has a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge. There’s support for magnetic charging. Other than this, there are features like the ability to set alarms, get notifications, access the calendar, get weather updates, and more.

Additionally, the ColorFit Caliber Go comes with water resistance and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Caliber Go is priced at Rs 3,999 but can be bought at Rs 1,499 via Flipkart, starting September 3. It competes with affordable watches from brands like boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more.

The smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Pink color options.