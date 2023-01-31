Noise Buds VS102 Pro with ANC Launched in India

Wearable brand Noise has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds called the Buds VS102 Pro in India. The new affordable TWS comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as its primary highlight. Have a look at the details below.

Noise Buds VS102 Pro: Specs and Features

The Buds VS102 Pro comes with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support to keep the background noises away while listening to music or during calls. The earbuds also come with a transparency mode to let the ambient sounds in.

There’s support for a quad-mic setup with ENC (environmental noise cancellation) support. The earbuds come with 11mm drivers and a 40ms ultra-low latency mode, which can prove helpful during gaming.

It has an in-ear design and support for an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. There’s the Hyper Sync feature and Bluetooth version 5.3 support for easy and quick pairing. You also get hands-free calling and support for Google Assistant and Siri.

The Buds VS102 Pro can provide a total playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also come with the company’s InstaCharge tech, which can provide a playtime of about 150 minutes in just 10 minutes. The earbuds are claimed to charge in about 45 minutes and 90 minutes (with the case).

Additionally, the Noise Buds VS102 Pro comes with touch controls to enable the ANC/transparency/gaming modes, increase/decrease the volume, control music or calls, and enable voice assistants.

Price and Availability

The Noise Buds VS102 Pro is priced at Rs 1,799 and will be up for grabs via the company’s website and Flipkart. It is available in Aurora Green, Calm Beige, Jet Black, and Glacier Blue colorways.

Buy Noise Buds VS102 Pro via Flipkart (Rs 1,799)