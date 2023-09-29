Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition with ANC Support Launched in India

Homegrown brand Noise has launched the new Air Buds Pro SE Edition TWS in India. The sub-Rs 2,000 earbuds come with ANC support, up to 40 hours of playback time, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Noise Air Buds Pro SE: Specs and Features

The Air Buds Pro SE earbuds come with a metallic finish, which gives a premium look. These have an in-ear design. There are 13mm drivers, which are meant to provide a clear and rich audio experience. The earbuds support 30dB Active Noise Cancellation aka ANC to reduce the background noises that there’s interruption-free music streaming.

The earbuds also come with a quad-mic setup, which has support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) so that you take calls with people without any interference. The TWS can provide you with a total playback time of 40 hours and supports the InstaCharge technology. This can lead to 180 minutes of listening time in about 10 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE earbuds have support for Bluetooth 5.3 and HyperSync technology, which can allow for instant pairing with the required smartphone without much hassle. the earbuds also come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance, which can prove handy during workout sessions.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition is priced at Rs 1,699 and will be available from Flipkart and the company’s website, starting today.

It comes in Lustre Black and Champagne Gold color options.