No Man’s Sky Is Coming to iPhone and iPad with Full 10 Years of Content

Hello Games has officially announced that No Man’s Sky, its massive space exploration adventure, will arrive on iOS devices on October 28, 2026, bringing a decade’s worth of content updates to iPhone and iPad. The release will include the base game and all previously released updates, including the recent No Man’s Sky Cosmos update.

No Man’s Sky’s App Store page is already available, and it includes a free trial at launch. The trial lets you experience the game’s opening before you unlock the full version with a one-time payment of $19.99. Hello Games has also confirmed that the game will require 4 GB of storage and support the following devices:

Requires iOS 26.0 or later and a device with an A12 Bionic Chip or later

Requires iPadOS 26.0 or later and a device with an A12 Bionic Chip or later

Image Credit: Hello Games

The developers at Hello Games rebuilt No Man’s Sky for iOS devices with console-quality visuals and gameplay, and will support mouse, keyboard, and controllers. You can pre-order No Man’s Sky on the App Store now and jump in when it launches on October 28.

If you own an iPhone 11 or newer, No Man’s Sky should run pretty well on your device. Android users, however, will have to wait, as Sean Murray hasn’t said anything about a possible release. Given that the iOS release includes 10 years of updates, along with 18 quintillion planets, a $20 price tag with a 4 GB download is a bargain.

For those who never played No Man’s Sky on console or PC, the iOS version is a good place to start. One thing we still don’t know, though, is whether you can carry your existing saves over to mobile. The game includes a decade’s worth of updates, so cross-save support would make sense, though Hello Games hasn’t confirmed it yet.

No Man’s Sky’s iOS version adds to the growing list of upcoming games in 2026, so will you buy it? Tell us in the comments section below.