Hideo Kojima’s New Casetify Collab Lets Death Stranding Fans Carry a Q-Pid on Their Phones

Hideo Kojima’s OD: KNOCK and PHYSINT are still years away, but fans can look forward to Kojima Productions’ new Casetify collab, celebrating the studio’s 10th anniversary, with a special collection launching October 15, 2026. It features Death Stranding-inspired cases and accessories, including the iconic Q-Pid, Sam’s wearable necklace from the series.

Casetify is known for its creative mobile case designs, and 2026 marks the brand’s 15th anniversary. Its collaboration with Hideo Kojima features multiple cases designed by Kojima Productions’ lead artist Yoji Shinkawa, who also worked on the Metal Gear series:

Yoji Shinkawa Original Design – 3D Crafted Aluminum Case

Yoji Shinkawa Art Edition – From Sapiens to Ludens (Gold Camera Ring) Case

Ludens Emblem – Carbon Fiber Case

Image Credit: Casetify

If you don’t need a mobile case, Hideo Kojima’s Casetify collab features keychains like the Q-Pid wristlet inspired by Death Stranding to keep you connected while linking isolated cities in the game or out in the real world. You can attach the wristlet to your mobile case or wear it yourself.

The collection also includes a plush Dollman keychain, featuring the living marionette companion from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The collection also features a Ludens Gold Disc, a Ludens Duck, and a Kojima Productions emblem, giving you more ways to channel your inner Sam Bridges while facing the BTs.

Next, the collab includes a slew of Kojima Productions collectible cards, this too designed by Yoji Shinkawa, with only 12,000 made worldwide. You can’t buy these cards separately, but you’ll get them if you purchase items from Kojima’s Casetify collection.

Fans can join the waitlist on Casetify’s official website to get Priority Access to the Kojima Productions collection hours ahead of its worldwide launch on October 15, 2026. While Death Stranding 3 remains uncertain, players can still get their Hideo Kojima fix with this Casetify collection.

That said, will you purchase the Q-Pid accessory or any mobile cases from the new Casetify collection? Tell us in the comments section below.