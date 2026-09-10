WARDOGS Console Release Window Announced, Coming in 2028

Bulkhead is bringing its ambitious tactical FPS WARDOGS to consoles. But players will have to wait until 2028 to get their hands on the PlayStation and Xbox versions. While Bulkhead has yet to announce a specific date, the WARDOGS launch trailer revealing the console release window should encourage more players to try out the PC version on Steam.

Speaking of the PC version, WARDOGS launches in early access today, September 10, 2026. Bulkhead also confirmed in their 10 Reasons NOT to Buy WARDOGS video that the tactical FPS is targeting 2028 for the full 1.0 release, roughly 24 months after the game enters early access, which brings the release window to around September 2028.

This suggests that Bulkhead is bringing WARDOGS’ full 1.0 release to both PlayStation and Xbox, which is pretty much in line with the console release window announcement. September 2028 is still a long way to go, so expect the game to launch with numerous content drops and major updates when it arrives on consoles.

Image Credit: Bulkhead

WARDOGS’ console release window also raises the question of whether the game will release only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles or if Bulkhead is preparing for a PS6 or a Project Helix release as well. Since the PS6 is rumored for a 2027 release, along with the alpha versions of Project Helix, it’s entirely possible.

For now, Bulkhead has curated a new challenge to encourage players to jump into WARDOGS on PC before it arrives on consoles. The studio unveiled a brand-new WARDOGS $100K clip contest at the FPS Games Show exactly a week ago. The event runs until October 8, 2026, and the creator of the best WARDOGS clip will receive $100K in real cash from the developers.

Meanwhile, players in the top 100 clips will receive $100K in-game cash instead, giving you a nice reason to submit your WARDOGS clips on social media and on their official website. That said, are you looking forward to the WARDOGS console release? Tell us in the comments section below.