Home > News > No Man’s Sky Cosmos Update Is Out Now, Bringing Its Biggest Content Drop Yet

No Man’s Sky Cosmos Update Is Out Now, Bringing Its Biggest Content Drop Yet

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
No Man's Sky Cosmos update featured image with an astronaut fighting a deep-space bug.
Image Credit: Hello Games
In Short
  • Hello Games founder Sean Murray has announced that the No Man's Sky Cosmos update is now available to download.
  • Update 7.0 overhauls space exploration by focusing on deep-space travel, with a new star system, new contracts, space station control, and more.
  • Players can download the No Man's Sky Cosmos update for free on their preferred platforms.
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Sean Murray is the gift that keeps on giving, as the Hello Games founder revealed that the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update is now available, bringing the game’s biggest content update yet. Update 7.0 overhauls space travel by introducing new constructable space stations, a new star system map, deep-space looting, and much more.

No Man’s Sky Cosmos Update Redefines Deep-Space Exploration

Hello Games’ dedicated No Man’s Sky Cosmos update blog reveals everything new added to the game. One of the most exciting additions is that you can now become a space station director, renovate its interior, and customize it any way you want.

A player establishing orbital platforms and bases in No Man's Sky Cosmos update.
Image Credit: Hello Games

The developers have also added shipwrecks and deep-space outposts to encourage mining rare materials and completing special contracts. You can now establish a floating base anywhere in space to nurture a celestial habitat.

No Man’s Sky Cosmos update brings new Alliances you can join with friends, or create yourself as the space station director. To celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, Hello Games has also added a new “Our Journey Continues” community expedition, highlighting milestones from launch to the newest update.

The new star system map is one of the major talking points of the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update, letting you navigate deep space more conveniently. Speaking of deep-space outings, you can now search for derelict hulks and colossal shipwrecks to find rare materials and resources. It’s an extraction mission, so you need to be quick.

Infected deep-space outings in No Man's Sky Cosmos.
Image Credit: Hello Games

Hello Games continues to innovate with the realistic new start system, visually stunning asteroid belts, and enhanced terrain textures to make your journey through space more immersive. However, you can take a darker route by visiting infected deep-space outposts, which the developers call “nightmarish”.

Hello Games has also improved orbital exploration with new outpost missions, biohazard cleanup operations, and deep-space base construction. Basically, the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update focuses on deep-space exploration with enhanced spacewalking features and cargo-hunting objectives.

By the way, you can now visit the sun, adding another exciting feature to the game. Most players expected Hello Games to skip the massive update this year since 2026 is already packed with amazing games. But Sean Murray has done it again, and you can download Update 7.0 for free right now.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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