No Man’s Sky Cosmos Update Is Out Now, Bringing Its Biggest Content Drop Yet

Sean Murray is the gift that keeps on giving, as the Hello Games founder revealed that the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update is now available, bringing the game’s biggest content update yet. Update 7.0 overhauls space travel by introducing new constructable space stations, a new star system map, deep-space looting, and much more.

Hello Games’ dedicated No Man’s Sky Cosmos update blog reveals everything new added to the game. One of the most exciting additions is that you can now become a space station director, renovate its interior, and customize it any way you want.

Image Credit: Hello Games

The developers have also added shipwrecks and deep-space outposts to encourage mining rare materials and completing special contracts. You can now establish a floating base anywhere in space to nurture a celestial habitat.

No Man’s Sky Cosmos update brings new Alliances you can join with friends, or create yourself as the space station director. To celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, Hello Games has also added a new “Our Journey Continues” community expedition, highlighting milestones from launch to the newest update.

The new star system map is one of the major talking points of the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update, letting you navigate deep space more conveniently. Speaking of deep-space outings, you can now search for derelict hulks and colossal shipwrecks to find rare materials and resources. It’s an extraction mission, so you need to be quick.

Image Credit: Hello Games

Hello Games continues to innovate with the realistic new start system, visually stunning asteroid belts, and enhanced terrain textures to make your journey through space more immersive. However, you can take a darker route by visiting infected deep-space outposts, which the developers call “nightmarish”.

Hello Games has also improved orbital exploration with new outpost missions, biohazard cleanup operations, and deep-space base construction. Basically, the No Man’s Sky Cosmos update focuses on deep-space exploration with enhanced spacewalking features and cargo-hunting objectives.

By the way, you can now visit the sun, adding another exciting feature to the game. Most players expected Hello Games to skip the massive update this year since 2026 is already packed with amazing games. But Sean Murray has done it again, and you can download Update 7.0 for free right now.