Here Is an Official Look at the Nintendo Switch 2; Arrives In 2025

The gaming world has been waiting for Nintendo to reveal their next console, and today, they’ve finally done it. The Nintendo Switch 2 arrives at a time when portable gaming is seeing interesting developments, from handhelds like Steam Deck and ROG Ally to cloud gaming devices.

Although the Nintendo Switch 2 first look was shadow-dropped, it brings a lot of hope as soon as you hit the play button on the trailer.

Nintendo Switch 2 Design and Joy-Con Upgrades Revealed

In the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, Nintendo showcases some key upgrades we will get in the Switch successor. The video starts with the original console as the Joy-Cons are detached, revealing a bigger screen for the new console.

While there are still no details on the size, the screen seems larger than the Switch OLED. Moreover, the screen also gets multiple design overhauls with a clean finish and a tabletop mount attached.

After showing off the new handheld, Nintendo shifts its focus towards the latest Joy-Cons. Well, as it was leaked earlier, the upcoming Joy-Cons have a magnetic system. We also see better stick rotation which shows the old stick system is finally going away. Yes, no more drifting issues.

Apart from that, the Joy-Cons also seem bigger with a primarily black color scheme. Furthermore, in the trailer, Nintendo also confirms backward compatibility. This means you will be able to play Nintendo Switch 2 games as well as the original Switch games on the new console. It will run both digital and physical games.

Image Credit: Nintendo (via YouTube/Nintendo of America, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

Toward the end of the trailer, the company also mentions a Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April 2, 2025. In the YouTube video description, it says “Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025.”

Nintendo further stated that more details about the Switch 2 will be revealed at a later date. So, it seems the company will confirm the release date in April. For now, we simply know that Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in 2025. That said, what excites you the most about the Switch successor? Tell us in the comments section below.