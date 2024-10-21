Nintendo Switch Online Playtest Leaks Emerge: Reveal Upcoming Minecraft Style MMO

Nintendo has been secretly cooking up a new game and we finally know what it is. Today, Nintendo privately updated the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program website. The playtest will begin on October 23 at 6:00 PM PT and conclude on November 5 at 5:00 PM PT.

Currently, only the 10,000 people who already registered for the now-closed program know the upcoming game’s details. We all know how tight-lipped and lawsuit-happy Nintendo is. Well, it seems even that couldn’t stop some players from sharing insights on a new Nintendo Switch MMO game.

Nintendo’s Upcoming MMO: Currently Leaked Details

Warning: The following information is from leaked details shared by the playtesters from the Nintendo Switch Online program. The details are subject to change.

Possible playtesters on social media shared materials they received from Nintendo. According to leaked media, Nintendo is developing its MMO (massively multiplayer online) style game.

Based on now removed images shared by X user @Ethan_ThisGuy, “the goal is to work with others to fully ‘develop’ a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and framed resources.” This means that the players must gather resources that appear around them to expand the land. It is also mentioned that new enemies will spawn alongside the resources and lands.

One core part of the experience is being called ‘Beacons‘. The Beacons will “emit a healing light that purifies and develops the land.” The game’s leaked description points out how players “repeat the process until their current Planetary Block is considered fully developed.” The game also features a dedicated social space called “Dev Core” where players can progress, collect items, and socialize.

Additionally, Nintendo has included tools for players to create and share their content under the name “UGC (User-Generated Content) features”. This makes me think of how I would describe Roblox or Minecraft to someone, but since this is Nintendo, we can expect a twist of their own in this new MMO.

That said, players will have to complete a test to ensure they understand the importance of respectful online behavior before they are granted access to these creative features.

Nintendo has released the test software for the game that can be downloaded and requires 2.2GB of free space. Although participants didn’t sign a non-disclosure agreement, Nintendo asked them not to share any details about the playtest. I guess the lack of an NDA is why we are now seeing leaked material shore up online. As always Nintendo has started issuing copyright strikes and removing the content.

We will share more details once we have more information about this game. Will the new MMO game come with Nintendo Switch 2? Are you excited to see Nintendo’s MMO game? Let us know in the comments below.