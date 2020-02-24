Reliance Jio has launched two new short validity prepaid plans for JioPhone customers. Both of the plans offer 14 days of validity and are priced at ₹49 and ₹69 respectively.

The ₹49 plan comes bundled with 2GB of high-speed data. The data speed will be capped to 64 Kbps once the user exhausts the 2GB data limit. Other benefits include unlimited Jio calling and a Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 250 minutes, 25 SMS messages and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Coming to the ₹69 JioPhone plan, it offers 7GB of high-speed data. It is worth noting that the plan comes with a 0.5GB/day quota. Similar to the ₹49 JioPhone plan, your network speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps after you cross the limit. You also get unlimited Jio calls, 250 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio FUP along with 25 SMS messages and access to Jio Apps.

If you’ve been following the updates of JioPhone, you might already be aware that the company used to offer a similar ₹49 prepaid plan for JioPhone with 1GB of data and a validity of 28 days. Jio has now resurrected the plan with more data and reduced validity.

In case you missed it, Jio recently revised its annual plan as well. The telecom giant increased the price and reduced the validity of the popular ₹2,020 plan that got introduced as part of its New Year 2020 Offer. The plan now offers 11 months of validity with an increased cost of ₹2,121.

You can start using the ₹49 plan or the ₹69 plan right now on your JioPhone. The recharge can be availed through Jio’s website, MyJio app, and other leading recharge portals.